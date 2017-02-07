Impact Alabama launches 11th year of helping families file taxes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Impact Alabama launches 11th year of helping families file taxes

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

You might qualify for a special program to help file your taxes.

Impact Alabama can help families making less than $53,000 with kids and individuals making $20,000 without kids.

This is Impact Alabama's 11th year of operations. Last year they saved families $4 million in fees.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly