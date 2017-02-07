Impact Alabama launches 11th year of helping families file taxes

Twelve fallen soldiers are forever recognized for serving our country.More >>
Twelve fallen soldiers are forever recognized for serving our country.More >>
Rain chances will climb Friday - especially during the afternoon. We will begin to see some showers and storms during the afternoon - especially for areas west of I-65.More >>
Rain chances will climb Friday - especially during the afternoon. We will begin to see some showers and storms during the afternoon - especially for areas west of I-65.More >>
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.More >>
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.More >>
A woman was arrested after video shows a daycare worker apparently grabbing a child by the arm and slinging her back down to the floor.More >>
A woman was arrested after video shows a daycare worker apparently grabbing a child by the arm and slinging her back down to the floor.More >>
An estimated $320,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana oil is off the streets thanks to a recent raid by Shelby County Drug Enforcement officers.More >>
An estimated $320,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana oil is off the streets thanks to a recent raid by Shelby County Drug Enforcement officers.More >>