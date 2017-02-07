Find a Girl Scout Cookie Booth near you - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Find a Girl Scout Cookie Booth near you

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

If you don't know a Girl Scout personally, you can soon buy the prized treats at different locations around Alabama.

Booth sales begin on Friday, Feb. 10. Many businesses will welcome Scouts to sell the treats on their premises.

You can find out where using the Girl Scouts' Cookie Finder. Just type in your zip code and it finds the closest booth locations.

