Suspect charged in Birmingham mother's death

A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a mother of three in Birmingham, police confirm.

Henry Gosha, 58, is being held in the Jefferson County jailed charged with capital murder in the Feb. 4. death of Cassandra Cherry.

Cherry was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Goldwire Chase.

"I didn't hear any gunshots. The only thing, I got up around 3 o'clock and I saw one of the lights flashing and I didn't know what was going on until her daughter came and knocked on my door and said, 'someone has killed my mother,’” said Cherry’s church member Reginald Dudley.

Gosha turned himself in was taken into custody without incident the same day.

He has no bond.

