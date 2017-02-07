Woman charged in stabbing death of Birmingham man

A woman is in custody in the stabbing death of a Birmingham man.

Kewunci Tyrese Bailey, 40, is charged with reckless manslaughter after officers found 48-year-old Curtis Johnson unresponsive in an apartment in the 8000 block of 1st Avenue South on Feb. 3.

Officers say that Johnson had been stabbed in the upper body the day before in the Gate City community but did not seek treatment for his injuries.

Johnson was transported to St. Vincent’s East where he later died.

Bailey is being transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

