ALEA agents assisting in investigation into Centreville man's death

CENTREVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

ALEA special agents are investigating the Monday death of a Centreville man. 

The victim was found in the 300 block of Moody Road with a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Agents will be assisting Centreville authorities at the request of Chief Pat Northcutt. 

