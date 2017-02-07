UPDATE: Birmingham police say slain teen was with group downtown to purchase handgun

Birmingham police now say a teen was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon when he went with a group of people to purchase a handgun.

Police say the teen was killed at 18th Street South and 2nd Avenue South, just blocks from Regions Field.

Family members says the victim is 17-year-old Isaiah Johnson and attended Wenonah High School.

"Isaiah is a fine kid," his uncle, Dr. Carl Johnson, Sr., said. "You know he is a real to himself type kid. Quiet and always respectful."

Birmingham police say people reported hearing gunshots around 3 p.m. and when officers arrived, they found a black male in the street, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Lt. Sean Edwards say that officers performed CPR but were unable to save the teen.

Johnson rushed to the scene right when he found out what happened to his nephew.

"I arrived here and met my brother here and tried to console him and so it has just been one behind the other trying to console the family," he said.

Johnson gathered the many loved ones on the scene and prayed with them.

"I was praying for strength," he told us.

Edwards says that police interviewed several people who were in the car with the victim to understand what happened.

Edwards says the victim and those with him were meeting another group in an alley off the intersection to purchase a handgun and exchange handguns. Edwards says someone in a brown-colored vehicle started firing into the alley, striking the victim, who then fled to the street where he collapsed.

Police say the suspects then fled the scene. There have been no arrests at this time.

Detectives believe this meetup was set up through Facebook.

“This is extremely unfortunate. The fact that another young person can invest the energy and effort into activities that are detrimental to their lives. Sad," Edwards said.

Dr. Johnson says although the family is still in shock they know one thing is certain.

"We trust that justice will prevail. The law will do what the law needs to do here so that we can get to the bottom of what happened here," he said.

Johnson is the second Wenonah High School student to be killed within a week. Juzahris Webb, 17, was shot and killed Jan. 31 while walking home from school.

"We were saddened to hear of the passing of a Wenonah High School student today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He will be missed. Counselors will be available at Wenonah High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to help students and staff through this difficult time.," Birmingham City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Larry Contri said.

