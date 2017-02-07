FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Expect periods of heavy rain, thunder through evening

The severe weather threat remains in south Alabama and along the Gulf Coast through the evening.

We're watching periods of heavy rain and lightning across the area. The rain could make the afternoon and evening commute a slow go.

The primary impacts will include heavy rainfall, occasional gusty winds, lightning, and possibly some small hail. Use caution on roads because of the heavy rainfall. By 5 p.m., most of the rain will have moved east of I-65. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s through the afternoon.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies later tonight with most of the rain ending midnight area-wide. It is possible we could again see some visibility issues through early Wednesday.

Wednesday will mainly be dry with a small possibility of a strong thunderstorm developing. Highs will reach the mid 70s. That's about 20 degrees above average for this time of year. A cool front will move through by Wednesday night with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid 50s. Expect clear skies Thursday night with overnight lows near freezing. Friday looks mostly sunny with highs around 60.

Weekend forecast: Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. Increasing clouds are expected Saturday night with lows around 58. There is a 30-percent chance of showers for Sunday and Monday.

