Jeh Jeh Live: Black History Month kickoff with Ramsay High School

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
February is Black History Month. In celebration, Jeh Jeh catches up with some choirs this month for special music. Today he joined us from Ramsay High School. The Ramsay High School Concert Choir performed several songs for us this morning.

