New In Books

Susan Swagler writes about books at her "Turn the Page" blog and in Birmingham Magazine. She introduces us to books that celebrate Black History Month.

Here are a few new books all by Alabama writers that honor the African-American experience in totally different but equally page-turning ways.

One is contemporary fiction for young adults and older readers; another is historical fiction for young readers; the last is poetry for grownups. Prepare to be enlightened.

Today she introduced us to:

Into White by Randi Pink

Go South to Freedom by Frye Gaillard, illustrated by Anne Kent Rush

American Happiness by Jacqueline Allen Trimble

