Jeh Jeh Live: Red Rock Tuesday

Jeh Jeh joined us live from Village Creek for the Day of Service and to learn how it fits in the Freshwater Land Trust's Red Rock Trail plan. The District 9 Day of Service focuses on the Dolomite, East Thomas, Enon Ridge, Evergreen, Oak Ridge, South Pratt, and Wylam communities.

Each neighborhood has a clean-up or revitalization project of a public space. This service day is a great way to get involved in your community! Many District 9 communities lie within the Village Creek watershed. This watershed is very important to the communities and history, so residents want to be proactively protecting the resources.

The Freshwater Land Trust helped secure a federal grant with the City of Birmingham to build trails in the area. The Enon Ridge trail is a great example of what those funds helped to build! In addition to the District 9 Day of Service, the Village Creek Society is also working to establish an outdoor classroom along the soon to be completed Ensley Pratt Greenway.

The Enon Ridge trail actually intersects with Center Street, a portion of the Civil Rights trail that has both sidewalks and bike paths. Additionally, it links to Kelly Ingram Park, the starting point of many of the Civil Rights trails, via Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd and 16th Street, which both have sidewalks and bike paths for users. Using trails is a great, easy way to get outside and exercise. While walking on the Enon Ridge Trail, not only are you exercising, you are also helping improve your mental health by connecting with nature. If you want to help enhance your neighborhood, participate in the Day of Service and engage in on-going community stewardship.

This project is to encourage people to get invested in their communities. One of the great new greenways in the area is the Howze-Samford Greenway, which is half a mile long and located behind the Howze-Samford Recreation Center. Additionally, the City of Birmingham is completing the Ensley Pratt Greenway, which is 3/4 of a mile, and runs between Avenue F and Avenue V. The Fresh Water Land Trust works to preserve open space and build the Red Rock Ridge & Valley Trail System because it allows communities to reconnect to each other, to neighborhood amenities, to parks and greenspaces, all in an effort to improve health and the connectivity of our community. For more information on the many hiking trails and future plans, visit www.redrocktrail.org.

