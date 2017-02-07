FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rain, storms likely but severe storms threat lowered

Investigators responded to a shooting in Tuscaloosa that left a teenager in DCH Regional Hospital.More >>
The family of Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton, who died in a car accident on Interstate 59 on April 30, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of the 18-wheeler involved in the accident.More >>
A man and woman are behind bars in Jefferson County after allegedly stealing a utility trailer and lawn mower from a home on Old Springville Road in Clay.More >>
The West Alabama Area Agency on Aging hosted Senior Appreciation Day at the Bryant Conference Center on Thursday.More >>
You may have noticed a few more clouds Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. While we won't break any records, the temperatures are a bit warmer than average for this time of year.More >>
