FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rain, storms likely but severe storms threat lowered

FIRST ALERT for clusters of storms today that will produce heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall will be the widespread threat and drivers will be impacted by rain producing limited visibility and ponding of water on the roads. Remember to reduce your speed, have your headlights on and to not use cruise control. Precipitation will be heaviest through 3 p.m. for areas north of I-20. South of I-20, you’ll see heavy precipitation between now and 6 p.m.



The threat for severe storms has lowered though there is still a small chance for a rogue strong or severe storm.



Through the early afternoon, the small chance is for areas south and east of I-20 for a rogue severe storm. The other zone we will watch later in the afternoon is across far west Alabama.



Heavy rainfall is the primary threat. Gusty winds are second on the threat list and hail and tornadoes are lowest on the threat list.



Tonight, quiet weather moves in and areas of fog and mist develop.



On Wednesday, we remain in the warm sector and temperatures rise into the 70s. A cold front approaches from the north during the evening hours and causes showers and storms to form out ahead of it. There is a 40 percent chance on Wednesday night for showers and storms and a few could be strong.

A FIRST ALERT for this potential.

Get ready for a cold snap to close out the week and then a milder pattern unfolding over the weekend.