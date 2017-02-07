Bama OC Steve Sarkisian leaving for Atlanta Falcons

Recently named Offensive Coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide Steve Sarkisian is leaving Tuscaloosa to be the OC for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have agreed with Steve Sarkisian to become Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 7, 2017

Sarkisian will replace Kyle Shanahan. He was named the San Francisco 49ers head coach on Monday.

Sarkisian replaced Lane Kiffin as Alabama's offensive coordinator in December 2016. He spent the first 14 games of the season as an offensive analyst working with then Bama OC Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin accepted the head coaching position at Florida Atlantic in mid-December. He said he would stay with the team through the playoffs, but after Bama's win in the Peach Bowl, he announced he was going to step down from his duties ahead of the CFP National Championship game. That's when Sarkisian took over.

Sarkisian served as the head coach at USC from 2014-15 and the head coach at Washington from 2009-13.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban released the following statement about Sarkisian's departure:

“We appreciate all Coach Sarkisian did for our program during his time here. He is an outstanding coach, and we wish him the best in his new role as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. As always, when we have an opening on our staff, we will use it as an opportunity to go out and hire the best coach available.”

