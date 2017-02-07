Creole Hash with Smoked Alabama Conecuh Sausage and Spicy Cajun Quinoa

Ingredients:

2 smoked Conecuh Sausage Links - cut into half moons

1 small green bell pepper, julienned

1/2 small red onion, julienned

2 cups of cooked quinoa

1 small tomato, diced

1 clove of garlic, diced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/24 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons oil

salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large skillet, place one tablespoon of oil, sausage, onion, and peppers. Cook for 3-5 minutes on med-high heat. In a separate skillet, add one tablespoon of oil, garlic, and tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes break down and addd the quinoa, smoked paprika, cayenne, and maybe a little water. Add salt & pepper to taste. Finish cooking for 2-3 minutes. Serve the Conecuh has over the spicy cajun quinoa and enjoy.

