Creole Hash with Smoked Alabama Conecuh Sausage and Spicy Cajun Quinoa

Ingredients:
2 smoked Conecuh Sausage Links - cut into half moons
1 small green bell pepper, julienned
1/2 small red onion, julienned
2 cups of cooked quinoa
1 small tomato, diced
1 clove of garlic, diced
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/24 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons oil
salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large skillet, place one tablespoon of oil, sausage, onion, and peppers. Cook for 3-5 minutes on med-high heat. In a separate skillet, add one tablespoon of oil, garlic, and tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes break down and addd the quinoa, smoked paprika, cayenne, and maybe a little water. Add salt & pepper to taste. Finish cooking for 2-3 minutes. Serve the Conecuh has over the spicy cajun quinoa and enjoy.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.