FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Strong storms possible today

FIRST ALERT: We have the possibility of seeing strong to severe storms develop this morning through this evening. The primary threat appears to be damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. While there is the possibility for us to experience some isolated tornadoes, that threat remains rather low.

Look for highs today in the mid to upper 60s and S winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We encourage you to have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including our First Alert Weather app. We could continue to see some rain during this evening with another round of possible strong storms on Wednesday. Tonight could see a few showers with a low near 58 and SW winds around 5-10 mph.

Temperatures again will reach the upper 60s to low 70s tomorrow.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. Freezing temperatures are again likely Thursday night into Friday with clear skies and lows ranging from 30 to 32 degrees. Friday should be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday should bring increasing cloud cover our way. Expect highs in the upper 60s with only a small chance for rain Saturday evening. Overnight lows will fall to around 55. Scattered showers are again possible Sunday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s to low 70s.

