UPDATE: Arson suspected in 3 separate Birmingham house fires

Three house fires that happened on Tuesday morning in Birmingham are being investigated as arson, according to Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire.

Two of the fires happened in Ensley, the other was in Pratt City.

All of the fires started just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters responded to two house fires in Ensley on 27th Street and 29th Street. Both of homes were vacant.

Fire officials were also called to a house fire on Avenue Y in Pratt City. That home was also vacant.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.