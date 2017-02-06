Cahaba Valley Fire Department, BFRS respond to large blaze at Abbey at Inverness Apartments

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service assisted Cahaba Valley Fire Department extinguish a large blaze at Abbey at Inverness Apartments Monday night.

Engine and Rescue 32 working a mutual aid apartment fire off of cahaba beach rd. with cahaba valley fire. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) February 7, 2017

Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue Safety Officer Grant Wilkinson says six units were impacted.

When firemen arrived, apartments 2901 and 2902 were heavily involved. The fire spread to 2903 and stopped it in the attic of 2904. Water damage was sustained in 2905.

Wilkinson says power and utilities were cut in the entire 2900 building.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are not sure yet how the fire started.

Authorities continue to investigate.

