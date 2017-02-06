J-P: Severe storm potential Tuesday afternoon

Fog is beginning to develop Monday night and will continue through early Tuesday morning. The lowest visibility will likely be in East Alabama. It will be a good idea to give yourself some additional time when driving into work Tuesday morning.



Expect thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon/evening. There is a limited threat for severe storms with the main impact damaging winds. I will stress this is a low threat, but still needs to be monitored. Expect periods of heavy rain. Instability is questionable with this system. The peak time for thunderstorms tracking west to east across the state is from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thunderstorms will likely impact the evening commute.



Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs around 70. I encourage you to have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including our First Alert Weather app. Tornadoes are possible, but not likely. We will continue to see some rain during the evening on Tuesday with another round of possible strong storms on Wednesday. Temperatures again will reach the upper 60s.

