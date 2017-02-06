Birmingham PD searches for suspect who stole car with child inside, child back with family

The car was taken in the 5700 block of Court I in Ensley and the child was dropped off at Miles College. (Source: Google Maps)

Birmingham police say a 9-year-old child has been reunited with family after someone stole a car with the child inside.

The car was stolen from a home in the 5700 block of Court I in Ensley and the child was dropped off on the Miles College campus nearby.

Police are still looking for the stolen car, described as a 2009 White Saturn Vue.

