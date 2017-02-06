2017 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Feb. 24

A reminder to mark your calendars for the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

This year, it starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, February 24 and ends at midnight on Sunday, February 26.

You can buy certain weather preparedness supplies without state sales or use tax.

Click here to see if your county/municipality is participating.

Below you can find a list of items that qualify under the tax holiday:

