Police: Gadsden man involved in credit card scams affecting victims across the country

A Gadsden man faces theft by deception charges over multiple credit card scams.

Jason Cox has now been charged with three counts of theft from across the country.

Gadsden police told reporters some 15 people across the country were scammed out of thousands of dollars.

One woman in Los Angeles was hit with $11,000 on her credit card bill.

This unusual scam involved requests from outside parties to use credit or debit cards sent to them.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.