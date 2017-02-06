Cyclists concerned after two dog attacks in White's Gap area

A group of cyclists are trying to get something done after they say some dogs are chasing them in the White's Gap area.

Cyclist Jeff Brooks says a dog that chased him on White's Gap Road in Calhoun County caused him to wreck.

He says he cracked his helmet and broke his pelvis in two places in that incident.

He says another cyclist was bitten on the ankle another day.

Brooks says due to legal and jurisdiction issues among other things, he's having trouble getting the dogs picked up by county animal control, before two upcoming bike races that use that route.

