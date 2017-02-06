ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of 'rapid refund loans' during tax season

This time of year you’ll see and hear plenty of commercials on TV and the radio about getting your taxes done in an instant. Some even offer to tempt you with cash up front.

Some tax preparers companies offer a refund anticipation loan. This is an instant tax refund option. It’s essentially a loan against your anticipated tax refund. Companies can tempt you with checks, temporary debit cards, and instant cash deposits.

Financial experts say that loan could cut your eventual tax refund by as much as $1,000. Also you could be forced to pay fees and high interest rates. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says to read the fine print before agreeing to anything. The BBB says you also need to make sure the tax service is reputable.

“You really don’t know who and where they came from. So be awfully careful of that. And with these instant refund places, there’s a catch to that and it's probably a huge interest rate in loaning you that money upfront,” David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama said.

Financial experts tells us the rapid refund loans are kind of like pay day loans for your taxes.

The IRS says, tax preparers who offer this service must spell out terms and conditions.

