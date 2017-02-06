UAB dentistry school needs patients in clinical trial for 'no-drill, no-shot' cavity filling procedure

Come on, admit it.

The drill and the Novocaine shot are two of the worst parts of getting a cavity filled, right? A clinical trial being conducted at UAB's school of Dentistry aims to test a cavity-filling process that doesn't involve shots or drills.

“It's a drill-free, shot-free procedure,” says Dr. Nathaniel Lawson, one of the leaders of the trial.

He says the product, called Icon, originated in Germany about five years ago. It's just now catching on in the U.S.

And while it's been tested before, UAB has been tapped to conduct the largest trial in the world to make sure it works.

Lawson says it's mainly for smaller cavities that are in between your teeth and it can be as quick as 15 minutes, depending on the patient. It's a three-step process.

“The way it works is instead of having a shot and drilling to remove the bad part of the tooth we can slide a little sheet in between the teeth which first puts a cleaning gel on and then after that, we have what’s called an unfilled resin to help fill in parts of the tooth that were lost and then we use a light to help cure it and make it hard and strong again," he said.

Lawson says about 25 people have already enrolled in the trial, but they are looking for about 100 more patients. If you'd like to be part of the program, you can call the school at 205-996-5747 or email them at SODBiohorizons@uab.edu.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.