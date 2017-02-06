WBRC FOX6 News to carry Gov. Bentley's State of the State Address Feb. 7

Gov. Robert Bentley gives his State of the State address on Tuesday, March 3, 2015. (Source: WBRC video)

WBRC FOX6 News will carry Governor Robert Bentley's State of the State Address live on air and streaming in the WBRC News app (under Live Events) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

The speech is part of the opening day of the 2017 Alabama legislative session. Medicaid funding, prisons and gambling are expected to once again be hot topics for lawmakers this year.

Bentley will also recognize five special guests for their work. Deborah Daniels and Frank Gossett are former Alabama Department of Corrections inmates who know work with ADOC. Daniels builds relationships with different groups working to support prisons and also developed a mentoring program for children of inmates. Gossett is now the Chaplain for Holman Correctional Facility and works with the We Care Ministry.

Alicia Koonce, Chelsi Jones and Angie Dillard are all teachers at Zion Chapel School in Coffee County and have implemented various programs to positively impact students and the community.

