Police investigate vandalism at Hewitt-Trussville High School stadium

Police believe more than one person is responsible for trashing a concession stand. (Source: Trussville Police)

Trussville Police are looking for vandals who damaged a concession stand at Hewitt-Trussville High School.

Trussville Police believe more than one person broke into the concession stand between 5 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. last Tuesday to Wednesday.

"They went in and basically destroyed the concession stand. Don't have an exact dollar amount but it's going to be several thousands of dollars," Lt. Eric Rush said.

Hewitt-Trussville High School and Trussville board officials are not commenting on the break-in because it's a pending criminal investigation.

Trussville police are confident they will find those responsible.

"There were some video cameras in the area and our investigators are reviewing that. Trying to find suspects that may actually be in the video," Rush said.

While some may say this was just a prank, you have officials and authorities up here in Trussville telling this was a serious crime.

"It's a felony. Both charges, burglary and criminal mischief. We are looking at two felonies," Rush said.

That is why Rush advises whoever took part in the vandalism turn themselves in because it could go better for them than trying to elude the law.

If anyone has information on the break-in call the Trussville Police Department at 205-655-2101.

