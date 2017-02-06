Rep. Jack Williams says he won't seek reelection

Monday, the day before the legislative session was to begin, state Representative Jack Williams (R-Vestavia Hills) announced he would not be running for his seat again next year, citing what he calls a toxic atmosphere in politics.

"There is tendency particularly in the digital world to sensationalize beyond what is really necessary and I think there is still a lot of frustration and anger," Williams said.

UAB political analyst Larry Powell, who attended Williams announcement, said that toxic atmosphere may make it more difficult to get people to run for office.

"I think you will find a lot of people won't run because they don't want to be a part of that environment," Powell said.

Williams tells WBRC Fox6 News while he will not seek a legislative seat or a statewide office, though he plans consider running for a local office in Jefferson County.

In the meantime, Williams and the other state lawmakers will be debating Governor Robert Bentley's proposed $800 million plan to build four new prisons to help relieve prison overcrowding.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Representative Juandalyn Givan, who is not a fan of gaming, said a state lottery will again be debated.

"We got to do something to create steady revenue flow for the state of Alabama," Givan said.

Williams plans to introduce a bill dealing with drug abuse problems in a couple of weeks.

"We have a horrible opioid epidemic going on. Weekly you got guys could do stories on young people dying of overdoses," Williams said.

The Republican lawmaker said the country did a horrible job combating crack cocaine in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s. He hopes Alabama can do a better job now.

