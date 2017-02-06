ON YOUR SIDE: BBB warns of gift certificate website that claims to offer deals on meals

Looking for deals on meals? Restaurant.com claims to be the place to find them.

The company lists gift certificates to more than 20,000 restaurants across the U.S including Alabama.

But in the past three years, hundreds of complaints have been filed against the company with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). We’re told people were not able to redeem their gift certificates.

“Consumers are buying these coupons. They are walking in the restaurants for which they have purchased. The restaurant says we’ve never heard of this. We didn’t do this,” David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama said.

The BBB says in many cases, people were sold the gift certificates for restaurants that were no longer in business. Right now the Chicago-based Restaurant.com has a “No Rating” on the BBB’s website because of an on-going review of the business. The BBB the company has addressed a majority of the complaints and is planning on taking steps to improve its business practices.

“A lot of those complaints have actually been taken care of by Restaurant.com but clearly it shows a pattern of poor business practices by continuing to sell these coupons for restaurants that are not participating in their program,” Smitherman said.

It’s important to note, this website is not connected with the restaurant finder website Restaurants.com.

The BBB says before you purchase any certificates from Restaurant.com you should call the restaurant to make sure it’s taking part in this promotion.

