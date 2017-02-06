Homewood police need your help to find missing teen

The family of a 1996 murder victim in Calhoun County may finally get her body back for a proper burial.More >>
The family of a 1996 murder victim in Calhoun County may finally get her body back for a proper burial.More >>
For some members of the Alabama Congressional Delegation back in their districts when news of James Comey’s firing was reported, it was a matter of gathering information.More >>
For some members of the Alabama Congressional Delegation back in their districts when news of James Comey’s firing was reported, it was a matter of gathering information.More >>
It's unclear what led the judge to order Alexandra Laird back to jail, but court records show that her status has now been updated to "fugitive."More >>
It's unclear what led the judge to order Alexandra Laird back to jail, but court records show that her status has now been updated to "fugitive."More >>
Birmingham police responded to a deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A lot of time and potentially a lot of tax dollars could be wasted in a battle over redrawing voting lines in Alabama.More >>
A lot of time and potentially a lot of tax dollars could be wasted in a battle over redrawing voting lines in Alabama.More >>