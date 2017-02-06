Homewood police need your help to find missing teen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homewood police need your help to find missing teen

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Sarah Parker Alexander. (Source: Homewood PD) Sarah Parker Alexander. (Source: Homewood PD)
HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Homewood police need your help to locate a missing teenager.

They say Sarah Parker Alexander, 16, was last seen Feb. 4. She may be traveling in a four-door, gray Toyota Celica. Police do not have a tag number at this time.

If you see Sarah or know where she is, please call 205-332-6200.

