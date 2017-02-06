FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A few severe storms possible tomorrow

Expect thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon/evening. There is a limited threat for severe storms with the main impact damaging winds.

I will stress this is a low threat, but still needs to be monitored. Instability is questionable with this system.

The peak time for thunderstorms tracking west to east across the state is from noon until 7 p.m. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs around 70. I encourage you to have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including our First Alert Weather app. Tornadoes are possible, but not likely.

We will continue to see some rain during the evening on Tuesday with another round of possible strong storms on Wednesday. Temperatures again will reach the upper 60s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. Freezing temperatures are again likely Thursday night into Friday with clear skies and lows

ranging from 30-32 degrees. Friday should be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday should be gorgeous. Expect highs in the upper 60s with only a small chance for rain Saturday evening. Overnight lows will

fall to around 55. Scattered showers are again possible Sunday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.