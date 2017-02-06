Retired prison warden calls $800 million prison building plan 'absurd'

Not everyone agrees with Governor Robert Bentley's plan to use an $800 million bond to build four new mega-prisons in Alabama.

"I see it as absurd," said David Wise, who retired in 2010 after 28 years with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

"It's absurd to sit here and say we're just going to close all these prisons that we just spent millions of dollars on a couple of decades ago," said Wise.

Wise bookended his career at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, beginning in 1983 as a newly hired correctional officer the year the prison opened and ending as warden from 2007-2010. In between, he worked at Limestone Correctional Facility, Donaldson Correctional in Bessemer and Decatur Work Release.

He believes better training and better pay for officers is more critical than building new facilities.

"The first thing I'd do before I built mega-prisons is figure out how to pay my correctional officers the wage they should be getting paid," said Wise.

A spokesperson for ADOC said the last raise granted to officers was in 2008 at 3.5 percent. Beginning pay for an ADOC correctional officer trainee starts at $28,516.80. By comparison, the beginning pay for an Alabama state trooper trainee starts at $35,589.60, according to ALEA. These salaries do not include overtime, which can vary by agency.

Because of critically low staffing levels, ADOC correctional officers regularly work overtime, sometimes in 16-hour shifts. The ADOC said the agency paid more than $27 million in overtime for fiscal year 2016.

Wise supports replacing Tutwiler Prison for Women, but believes before the state spends millions of dollars on building new prisons for men, cosmetic and security improvements could be made to existing facilities. He also suggested utilizing more volunteers and developing more programs to cut down on inmate idleness, two things he said could improve prison culture and reduce violence.

"The religious community is outstanding," said Wise. "That is the best asset the prison system has, we should be giving them awards and accolades because they are the unseen, unknown heroes of corrections. I got more help from the religious volunteers than I did anybody in the system," he said.

Wise sees tearing down existing prisons as wasteful. St. Clair Correctional opened in 1983, and Wise said simple upgrades could keep the prison running and make it better.

"Just a few years back you spent millions of dollars putting an electronic fence in, so you're just going to scrap that and throw it away? These are things that last, they last if they're taken care of," he said.

St. Clair Correctional has a total staffing level at 40 percent, with 148 assigned officers to manage a population of 975 inmates, according to the latest ADOC statistical report available from September 2016.

Wise said St. Clair Correctional should have at least 300 officers at any given time, but part of the problem is the people at the top don't have the experience needed to understand the needs of officers. Commissioner Jeff Dunn was appointed by Governor Bentley in 2015 after a 28-year career with the United States Air Force.

"He can't possibly understand because he hasn't been there," said Wise. "He hasn't walked those halls. He doesn't understand what it's like to be a correctional officer."

When Wise left St. Clair Correctional in 2010, he said it was one of the safest prisons in the state.

"I'm not just going to say that's because of me, it had a lot to do with the staff," said Wise. "The staff that got on board with what I was trying to do."

What he tried to do, according to Wise, was create programs that gave inmates something constructive to do and train staff to treat prisoners with respect.

"Of course some of the staff was resistant because the culture at St. Clair was always one of violence on both sides," said Wise.

"A very small percentage of staff created a lot of the problems with their attitudes toward the inmates. Instead of being professional, they would get into a physical confrontation and that's undesirable. You can't have that in law enforcement. The bully on the block never wins, it always causes more problems than it's worth," he said.

After 28 years working in prisons, Wise believes new buildings won't solve Alabama's prison crisis. He said a real difference will only happen when the state of Alabama puts the proper staff in place and makes sure they are trained and supervised.

"It can't be done by some camera in some mega-prison, they can't be done by some fantastic alarm system you have," he said. "This is human beings that you're dealing with, you can't just scrap that. You have to have people that go down there and actually look 'em in the eye and talk to 'em like a decent human being and get 'em to do what's right."

