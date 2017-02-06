Birmingham police investigating homicide after stabbing

Authorities in Birmingham confirm they are investigating a stabbing that happened earlier this month.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim - 48-year-old Curtis Johnson - was attacked and stabbed on February 2.

Officers were called to a residence on 1st Avenue South around 6 p.m. on February 3.

That's when they found Johnson, unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he later died because of his injuries.

Johnson reportedly did not immediately receive medical treatment after the attack.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office determined his death was a homicide on Monday, February 6.

The investigation continues. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the BPD homicide unit at 205-254-1764.

