Tuscaloosa Police searching for suspect in ATM robbery

Authorities in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect they say robbed someone at an ATM back in January.

Tuscaloosa Police say the incident happened on January 9, 2017 around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Greensboro Avenue.

They say the suspect approached someone at an ATM asking for money. When the victim refused, the suspect robbed them before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information about the identity of this suspect, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.