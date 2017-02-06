Road Warrior: Bessemer pastor pleads for more help fixing pitted road in front of church

Reverend Anré Faush with Allen Temple AME Church in Bessemer reached out to WBRC a year ago because he was concerned about 22nd Street North, which runs in front of his church.



There were potholes lining the road and members of the congregation were dealing with alignment issues, and flat tires. Crews with the City of Bessemer came out and patched the potholes, but a year later, Faush contacted WBRC again for help because he said the repairs aren’t holding up.



“They have had representatives out who have put asphalt in holes and patched it with the promise that down the road they do something more permanent however it’s been more than a year and we still have the same issues,” said Reverend Faush.



Not only is the road used for the church, but also a nearby school and ball park. Rev. Faush said it’s frustrating. “A repair just doesn’t work because when you patch it, all it takes is one heavy truck to come thru and it’s damaged again,” he said.



He still wants to see a permanent solution, and there may be one in the works.



“I’m sure after they heard from FOX6, I received a call just yesterday from one of the representatives of the city of Bessemer advising that they are aware of the issue, they plan to do something about it soon hopefully,” he said.



City leaders said they plan to bring up the road condition at the next city council meeting. Reverend Faush said he plans to be there.



“It is a serious problem, not just for our church but for the community at large and we hope that the city cares enough to do something and do something soon about it,” he said.



Our Road Warrior team spoke via email with Toraine Norris with the City of Bessemer. Norris said he understands the road is frustrating to the pastor and they’ll continue to work with Public Works to keep the road patched and search for a solution.



