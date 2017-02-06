Travel Mom: cruise deals

Becky Beal joined us with some great deals on cruises! If you are an avid cruiser or a first-time cruiser – this is good vacation information!
CARNIVAL FANTASY - Carnival Cruise Line brings a ship back to the Port of Mobile as of November 2016 and it was straight out of dry dock! Here's what to look for on the newly renovated Carnival Fantasy sailing on four- and five-day routes to Mexico with ports of call in Cozumel, Progreso and Costa Maya.
CARNIVAL VISTA - Carnival also introduced their newest ship in the fleet in 2016 – the Carnival Vista! Now sailing from Miami on a rotation of six- and eight-day itineraries, the Vista offers some new amenities and some industry-first features such as:
ROYAL CARIBBEAN HARMONY OF THE SEAS - 2016 also saw Royal Caribbean's introduction of the largest ship at sea – the Harmony of the Seas! This ship carries over 6,000 passengers and is broken up into seven neighborhoods and 18 decks! Harmony brings fresh new shows, fantastic dining options and all kinds of adventure. Things you'll see on this ship that you won't see elsewhere:
Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on seven-night rotating itineraries, you can visit ports of call like Haiti, Jamaica and Cozumel or St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Nassau.
Check out the sailing on April 22 to save some money as it was the cheapest I saw as of today with interior rooms going for around $900 per person before taxes and port fees. For this ship, that's a good price at about 50% off the regular rate. You can read more about each one of these ships on Becky's blog atwww.thetravelvoicebybecky.com.
