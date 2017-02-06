Travel Mom: cruise deals

Becky Beal joined us with some great deals on cruises! If you are an avid cruiser or a first-time cruiser – this is good vacation information!

CARNIVAL FANTASY - Carnival Cruise Line brings a ship back to the Port of Mobile as of November 2016 and it was straight out of dry dock! Here's what to look for on the newly renovated Carnival Fantasy sailing on four- and five-day routes to Mexico with ports of call in Cozumel, Progreso and Costa Maya.

New restaurants and bars including Guy's Burger Joint, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIaguana Tequila Bar, and specialty restaurants.

The adults-only Serenity Deck.

Seuss at Sea kids programs incorporated into the activities – don't miss the Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast! This is Carnival's oldest ship in the fleet, but it's just had a makeover so it looks great and the service level onboard is superb! It holds just over 2,000 passengers and is a good size for a family cruise or a first cruise. There are excellent cruise fares on this ship, but I found a REALLY good deal on May 1 if you are able to sail on that date – five nights and prices for an interior cabin are starting at just over $300 per person - taxes and port fees are additional and prices may increase at any time without warning. They also have great spring break pricing. Contact your travel agent for best booking information!

CARNIVAL VISTA - Carnival also introduced their newest ship in the fleet in 2016 – the Carnival Vista! Now sailing from Miami on a rotation of six- and eight-day itineraries, the Vista offers some new amenities and some industry-first features such as:

IMAX Theater releasing new movies onboard as they release stateside.

SkyRide – an open-air cycling experience that offers guests a view from above the top deck.

A 455-ft long water tube slide.

The first microbrewery at sea.

Family harbor staterooms with family lounge and play areas.

New playlist productions.

Fabulous food, an expansive spa and great ports of call in the Caribbean - Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, Aruba and Grand Turk to name a few. There are good rates on this ship throughout the winter and spring, but I spotted a particularly good rate on the April 30th sailing with prices starting at just over $600 per person - plus taxes and port fees - for an interior cabin. That's almost 70% off the regular rate so check that out at carnival.com or with your local travel agent.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN HARMONY OF THE SEAS - 2016 also saw Royal Caribbean's introduction of the largest ship at sea – the Harmony of the Seas! This ship carries over 6,000 passengers and is broken up into seven neighborhoods and 18 decks! Harmony brings fresh new shows, fantastic dining options and all kinds of adventure. Things you'll see on this ship that you won't see elsewhere:

A full-sized carousel.

An aqua theater.

A bionic bar where robots make your drinks.

The ultimate Abyss – the tallest non-water slide at sea.

Grease the Musical – fabulous!

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on seven-night rotating itineraries, you can visit ports of call like Haiti, Jamaica and Cozumel or St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Nassau.

Check out the sailing on April 22 to save some money as it was the cheapest I saw as of today with interior rooms going for around $900 per person before taxes and port fees. For this ship, that's a good price at about 50% off the regular rate. You can read more about each one of these ships on Becky's blog atwww.thetravelvoicebybecky.com.

