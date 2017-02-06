FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Areas of fog and scattered showers through early afternoon; severe storms possible tomorrow

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: Areas of dense fog will continue to impact visibility levels through late morning and there may be a few sprinkles or a passing shower. Visibility should improve this afternoon and we may even see some sunshine. Highs will range from upper-60s to low 70s further south.



SEVERE WEATHER THREAT TOMORROW



- SLIGHT RISK



WHEN: Noon to 8 p.m.



WHAT TO EXPECT: An axis of heavier rain and thunderstorms will develop over Mississippi tomorrow morning and slowly track east through the afternoon and evening. High-resolution data suggests this line will reach places like Jasper, Tuscaloosa, and Cullman by 2 p.m. Lower instability during this time may limit the severe risk; however, wind shear will be increasing. So we’ll need to monitor for stronger rotating storms throughout the afternoon and evening. The storms may be strongest over East Alabama due to increasing instability. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in a slight risk zone for severe weather tomorrow. Instability remains the big question mark so the risk remains somewhat limited. That being said, given the amount of wind energy, severe storms would be capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes.



SEVERE STORM THREAT WEDNESDAY



- MARGINAL RISK



WHEN: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



WHAT TO EXPECT: The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted in a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday as the actual cold front associated with this system impacts the state. Instability values will be on the rise during the afternoon, as temperatures surge into the upper 60s and low 70s. The big question mark for Wednesday will be the strength of a capping inversion over the area. This could keep a lid on storm development during the day. However, there are some indicators that we could see enough instability to overcome the inversion in the afternoon, especially across far southeast areas. If a severe storm develops, risks will include damaging straight-line wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. This system should finally exit the state Wednesday night, with colder air arriving on Thursday. Stay weather alert and be sure to check the WBRC First Alert Weather App for continuing updates.



END OF THE WEEK: Cooler and drier weather will return for the end of the week. I’m expecting lots of sunshine for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. I’m also expecting a dry start on Sunday for the Mercedes Marathon.

