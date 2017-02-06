Super Bowl ads

Janice discussed the Super Bowl commercials with Dan Monroe from Cayenne Creative and David Davis from Chief Strategy Group. Their thoughts on some of the best ones:

MERCEDES: The Coen Brothers, known for such movies as Fargo, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and The Big Lebowski, direct this commercial aimed at rebels who were coming of age in 1969, when the quintessential rebel movie, Easy Rider, first debuted. While the conveyance of choice for these men, now in their sixties, was once the chopper, it is now the Mercedes Roadster.

MR CLEAN: Arguably, Mr. Clean stole the show with this spot based on a simple human truth: women find their husbands sexy when they help around the house. Here, we see Mr. Clean in a way we've never seen him before.

ALFA ROMEO: Clearly Alfa Romeo invested heavily in this year's Super Bowl. With no fewer than three spots running throughout the big game, Fiat Chrysler's Alfa Romeo brand sought to position the car as something completely unique, different from everything else out there. They sought to tap into childhood dreams, and sports car fantasy.

HONDA: With some fun CGI work, Honda took a look back at a number of celebrities during their awkward teen years and then gave them voice so that they could tell you how important it is to pursue your dreams. After all, if they looked that awkward then, but became who they are now, aren't dreams within the reach of all of us?

Janice's favorite add and the favorite of many others, too, was Melissa McCarthy in the Kia ad where Melissa introduces us to a new model from Kia while trying to save the world. They also discussed the Snickers ad that was live during the third quarter and how it wasn't such a hit.

