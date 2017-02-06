Good Day Alabama: February 6, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

SUPER BOWL ADS - Janice discussed the Super Bowl commercials with Dan Monroe from Cayenne Creative and David Davis from Chief Strategy Group. Their thoughts on some of the best ones:

MERCEDES: The Coen Brothers, known for such movies as Fargo, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and The Big Lebowski, direct this commercial aimed at rebels who were coming of age in 1969, when the quintessential rebel movie, Easy Rider, first debuted. While the conveyance of choice for these men, now in their sixties, was once the chopper, it is now the Mercedes Roadster.

MR CLEAN: Arguably, Mr. Clean stole the show with this spot based on a simple human truth: women find their husbands sexy when they help around the house. Here, we see Mr. Clean in a way we've never seen him before.

ALFA ROMEO: Clearly Alfa Romeo invested heavily in this year's Super Bowl. With no fewer than three spots running throughout the big game, Fiat Chrysler's Alfa Romeo brand sought to position the car as something completely unique, different from everything else out there. They sought to tap into childhood dreams, and sports car fantasy.

HONDA: With some fun CGI work, Honda took a look back at a number of celebrities during their awkward teen years and then gave them voice so that they could tell you how important it is to pursue your dreams. After all, if they looked that awkward then, but became who they are now, aren't dreams within the reach of all of us?

Janice's favorite add and the favorite of many others, too, was Melissa McCarthy in the Kia ad where Melissa introduces us to a new model from Kia while trying to save the world. They also discussed the Snickers ad that was live during the third quarter and how it wasn't such a hit.

BBB - The Better Business Bureau warns consumers about an old scam with a new twist. The "Can You Hear Me?" scam has long been used to coerce businesses into purchasing office supplies and directory ads they never actually ordered, but now it's targeting individual consumers, as well. For the last few days of January, more than half of the reports to BBB Scam Tracker have been about this one scam. Consumers say the calls are about vacation packages, cruises, warranties, and other big ticket items. So far, none have reported money loss, but it's unclear how the scams will play out over time, or if the targets will be victimized at a later date. Here's how it works: You get a call from someone who almost immediately asks "Can you hear me?" Their goal is to get you to answer "Yes," which most people would do instinctively in that situation. There may be some fumbling around; the person may even say something like "I'm having trouble with my headset." But in fact, the "person" may just be a robocall recording your conversation… and that "Yes" answer you gave can later be edited to make it sound like you authorized a major purchase. BBB is offering consumers the following advice:

Use Caller ID to screen calls, and consider not even answering unfamiliar numbers. If it's important, they will leave a message and you can call back.

If someone calls and asks "Can you hear me?", do NOT answer "yes." Just hang up. Scammers change their tactics as the public catches on, so be alert for other questions designed to solicit a simple "yes" answer.

Make a note of the number and report it to bbb.org/scamtracker to help warn others. BBB also shares Scam Tracker information with government and law enforcement agencies, so every piece of information is helpful in tracking down scammers.

Consider joining the Do Not Call Registry - DoNotCall.gov - to cut down on telemarketing and sales calls. This may not help with scammers since they don't bother to pay attention to the law, but you'll get fewer calls overall. That may help you more quickly notice the ones that could be fraudulent.

Check your bank and credit card statements regularly for unauthorized charges. It's also a good idea to check your telephone and cell phone bills, as well. Scammers may be using the "Yes" recording of your voice to authorize charges on your phone. This is called "cramming" and it's illegal.

GARDENING - Brooke McMinn with the Birmingham Botanical Gardens joins us to take questions from viewers about their gardening needs.

TRAVEL MOM - Becky Beal joined us with some great deals on cruises! If you are an avid cruiser or a first-time cruiser – this is good vacation information!

CARNIVAL FANTASY - Carnival Cruise Line brings a ship back to the Port of Mobile as of November 2016 and it was straight out of dry dock! Here's what to look for on the newly renovated Carnival Fantasy sailing on four- and five-day routes to Mexico with ports of call in Cozumel, Progreso and Costa Maya.

New restaurants and bars including Guy's Burger Joint, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIaguana Tequila Bar, and specialty restaurants.

The adults-only Serenity Deck.

Seuss at Sea kids programs incorporated into the activities – don't miss the Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast!

This is Carnival's oldest ship in the fleet, but it's just had a makeover so it looks great and the service level onboard is superb! It holds just over 2,000 passengers and is a good size for a family cruise or a first cruise. There are excellent cruise fares on this ship, but I found a REALLY good deal on May 1 if you are able to sail on that date – five nights and prices for an interior cabin are starting at just over $300 per person - taxes and port fees are additional and prices may increase at any time without warning. They also have great spring break pricing. Contact your travel agent for best booking information!

2. CARNIVAL VISTA - Carnival also introduced their newest ship in the fleet in 2016 – the Carnival Vista! Now sailing from Miami on a rotation of six- and eight-day itineraries, the Vista offers some new amenities and some industry-first features such as:

MAX Theater releasing new movies onboard as they release stateside.

SkyRide – an open-air cycling experience that offers guests a view from above the top deck.

A 455-ft long water tube slide.

The first microbrewery at sea.

Family harbor staterooms with family lounge and play areas.

New playlist productions.

Fabulous food, an expansive spa and great ports of call in the Caribbean - Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, Aruba and Grand Turk to name a few.

There are good rates on this ship throughout the winter and spring, but I spotted a particularly good rate on the April 30th sailing with prices starting at just over $600 per person - plus taxes and port fees - for an interior cabin. That's almost 70% off the regular rate so check that out at carnival.com or with your local travel agent.

3. ROYAL CARIBBEAN HARMONY OF THE SEAS - 2016 also saw Royal Caribbean's introduction of the largest ship at sea – the Harmony of the Seas! This ship carries over 6,000 passengers and is broken up into seven neighborhoods and 18 decks! Harmony brings fresh new shows, fantastic dining options and all kinds of adventure. Things you'll see on this ship that you won't see elsewhere:

A full-sized carousel.

An aqua theater.

A bionic bar where robots make your drinks.

The ultimate Abyss – the tallest non-water slide at sea.

Grease the Musical – fabulous!

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on seven-night rotating itineraries, you can visit ports of call like Haiti, Jamaica and Cozumel or St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Nassau.

Check out the sailing on April 22 to save some money as it was the cheapest I saw as of today with interior rooms going for around $900 per person before taxes and port fees. For this ship, that's a good price at about 50% off the regular rate. You can read more about each one of these ships on Becky's blog at www.thetravelvoicebybecky.com.