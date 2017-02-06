Good Day Alabama: February 6, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:
JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live this morning for Exercise Monday at Elite Fitness located on Highway 150. Sean Thompson showed him some exercises. For more information please call 205-552-5780 or log onto www.bhampersonaltraining.com.
SUPER BOWL ADS - Janice discussed the Super Bowl commercials with Dan Monroe from Cayenne Creative and David Davis from Chief Strategy Group. Their thoughts on some of the best ones:
Janice's favorite add and the favorite of many others, too, was Melissa McCarthy in the Kia ad where Melissa introduces us to a new model from Kia while trying to save the world. They also discussed the Snickers ad that was live during the third quarter and how it wasn't such a hit.
BBB - The Better Business Bureau warns consumers about an old scam with a new twist. The "Can You Hear Me?" scam has long been used to coerce businesses into purchasing office supplies and directory ads they never actually ordered, but now it's targeting individual consumers, as well. For the last few days of January, more than half of the reports to BBB Scam Tracker have been about this one scam. Consumers say the calls are about vacation packages, cruises, warranties, and other big ticket items. So far, none have reported money loss, but it's unclear how the scams will play out over time, or if the targets will be victimized at a later date. Here's how it works: You get a call from someone who almost immediately asks "Can you hear me?" Their goal is to get you to answer "Yes," which most people would do instinctively in that situation. There may be some fumbling around; the person may even say something like "I'm having trouble with my headset." But in fact, the "person" may just be a robocall recording your conversation… and that "Yes" answer you gave can later be edited to make it sound like you authorized a major purchase. BBB is offering consumers the following advice:
GARDENING - Brooke McMinn with the Birmingham Botanical Gardens joins us to take questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Botanical Gardens at www.bbgardens.org.
TRAVEL MOM - Becky Beal joined us with some great deals on cruises! If you are an avid cruiser or a first-time cruiser – this is good vacation information!
This is Carnival's oldest ship in the fleet, but it's just had a makeover so it looks great and the service level onboard is superb! It holds just over 2,000 passengers and is a good size for a family cruise or a first cruise. There are excellent cruise fares on this ship, but I found a REALLY good deal on May 1 if you are able to sail on that date – five nights and prices for an interior cabin are starting at just over $300 per person - taxes and port fees are additional and prices may increase at any time without warning. They also have great spring break pricing. Contact your travel agent for best booking information!
2. CARNIVAL VISTA - Carnival also introduced their newest ship in the fleet in 2016 – the Carnival Vista! Now sailing from Miami on a rotation of six- and eight-day itineraries, the Vista offers some new amenities and some industry-first features such as:
There are good rates on this ship throughout the winter and spring, but I spotted a particularly good rate on the April 30th sailing with prices starting at just over $600 per person - plus taxes and port fees - for an interior cabin. That's almost 70% off the regular rate so check that out at carnival.com or with your local travel agent.
3. ROYAL CARIBBEAN HARMONY OF THE SEAS - 2016 also saw Royal Caribbean's introduction of the largest ship at sea – the Harmony of the Seas! This ship carries over 6,000 passengers and is broken up into seven neighborhoods and 18 decks! Harmony brings fresh new shows, fantastic dining options and all kinds of adventure. Things you'll see on this ship that you won't see elsewhere:
Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on seven-night rotating itineraries, you can visit ports of call like Haiti, Jamaica and Cozumel or St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Nassau.
Check out the sailing on April 22 to save some money as it was the cheapest I saw as of today with interior rooms going for around $900 per person before taxes and port fees. For this ship, that's a good price at about 50% off the regular rate. You can read more about each one of these ships on Becky's blog at www.thetravelvoicebybecky.com.
