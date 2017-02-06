Gourmet Potato Pancakes with Garlic Lemon Dressing

Ingredients:

2 large potatoes shredded

1/4 cup flour

1 large egg

1/2 cup diced green onions

2-3 tbsp milk

Salt & Pepper to taste

Vegetable oil

Fancy salad mix

Dressing:

2 cups mayo

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 buttermilk

1/4 cup fresh chopped dill

6 cloves chopped garlic

1 tbsp Cracked black pepper

Directions:

In a medium bowl combine all dressing ingredients, mix and chill. In a large bowl mix shredded potatoes, egg, flour, green onions and milk. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium heat till frying temperature. Form potato mixture in to burger size patties and fry till golden brown flipping each patty once. When cooked pat with paper towels and plate. Salt and pepper. Place a hand full portion of salad on top of potato pancake, drizzle dressing and garnish. Enjoy!

