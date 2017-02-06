FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow and Wednesday

THE MORNING DRIVE: We are tracking pockets of heavier rain and some embedded thunder this morning as a warm front lifts into the area. This rain should thin out in coverage by late morning, with clouds breaks in the afternoon. This will make for a spring-like start to the week, with temperatures surging into the upper 60s and low 70s! This warmer/moist setup will also help set the stage for heavier rain and storms tomorrow.



SEVERE WEATHER THREAT TOMORROW



- SLIGHT RISK



WHEN: Noon. to 8 p.m.



WHAT TO EXPECT: An axis of heavier rain and thunderstorms will develop over Mississippi tomorrow morning and slowly track east through the afternoon and evening. High-resolution data suggests this line will reach places like Jasper, Tuscaloosa, and Cullman by 2 p.m. Lower instability during this time may limit the severe risk; however, wind shear will be increasing. So we’ll need to monitor for stronger rotating storms throughout the afternoon and evening. The storms may be strongest over East Alabama due to increasing instability. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in a slight risk zone for severe weather tomorrow. Instability remains the big question mark so the risk remains somewhat limited. That being said, given the amount of wind energy, severe storms would be capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes.



SEVERE STORM THREAT WEDNESDAY



- MARGINAL RISK



WHEN: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



WHAT TO EXPECT: The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted in a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday as the actual cold front associated with this system impacts the state. Instability values will be on the rise during the afternoon, as temperatures surge into the upper 60s and low 70s. The big question mark for Wednesday will be the strength of a capping inversion over the area. This could keep a lid on storm development during the day. However, there are some indicators that we could see enough instability to overcome the inversion in the afternoon, especially across far southeast areas. If a severe storm develops, risks will include damaging straight-line wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. This system should finally exit the state Wednesday night, with colder air arriving on Thursday. Stay weather alert and be sure to check the WBRC First Alert Weather App for continuing updates.