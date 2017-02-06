FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Strong storms still possible Tuesday

After some overnight showers, our chance of rain is expected to taper off going into this afternoon. We are expecting to see sunshine break through this afternoon. With highs topping out in the upper 60s...winds should be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight should see variably cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s...and winds continuing out of the south at 5-10.

FIRST ALERT: Tuesday could bring some strong storms our way, mainly in the form of heavy winds, as a cold front pushes a line of showers and storms into Alabama. The line of showers and storms is expected to enter Alabama around 9 or 10 am and then progress into central Alabama by Noon. East and northeast Alabama will see the squall line move through around 2 or 2:30.

Most of the storms are expected to be out of our state by the evening rush hour.

Wednesday evening could bring a few showers. Then, the weather quiets down for the rest of the week and weekend.

Another chance of showers could develop overnight Sunday night into Monday.

Have a nice Monday!

