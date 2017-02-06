Man charged with series of sex assaults in Gordo

Gordo police say Aaron Lavontra Hall is now charged with a series of sex assaults at Kentuck Park in 2015.

Investigators say when he was supposed to meet a woman for a date, he pulled a knife and raped her.

The woman later called police and set up another meeting with Hall, which was actually a sting.

"I think that's really good they caught him before he does it to anyone else," Gordo resident Carrington Kelly said.

"I hope they don't let him back out. They should revoke his bond," added Bobby Pate, who also lives in Gordo.

Hall is in the Pickens County Jail. He will go before a judge Monday for a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.