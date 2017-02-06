Guiding Light Church holds Super Bowl watch party

It's been a tradition going on for about 20-years: The Guiding Light Church in the Irondale area held a Super Bowl watch party Sunday night.

One elder says it's a way to get to know the community.

"It's a chance for us to get together with family, neighbors, coworkers to a situation that's in a church, but everybody is having a good time watching football," William Jordan said.

The church's Men's Ministry helped put this together.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.