Super Bowl exposure brings attention to human trafficking

Law enforcement agencies across the Southeast are on the prowl for signs of human trafficking in hopes of helping victims forced to work during Super Bowl weekend.

“These big sporting events are targeted [by pimps],” says survivor and advocate, Tajuan McCarty. “They're targeted because a lot of people show up with a lot of money to spend. And men want to purchase girls.”

McCarty, who founded The Wellhouse to help victims rebuild their lives, says she was trafficked in every state except Alaska and Hawaii during her years in the $32 billion industry, often at events like the Kentucky Derby. She says pimps, Johns, and traffickers bring young girls to sporting events because the crowds are predominately men with disposable income and an appetite for a good time.

There is data to suggest that online sex advertising increases in host cities around big events, but little research on whether that increase in marketing translates to more prostitution or sex crimes being committed. The city of Houston, host of Super Bowl 51, plans to track arrest data this year and compare it to the last time they hosted the game in 2004.

“We do not want to be referred to or known as the hub of human trafficking,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference in mid-January. The city launched a website laying out their strategic plan for combating the problem all year long.

McCarty wants Super Bowl viewers at home in Alabama to remember that prostitution is not a victimless crime and it occurs in every city, no matter how presumably safe. Young girls everywhere can be vulnerable to abuse and even enslavement if they are groomed to believe it’s their only option.

“The problem we have in the south is that we don't talk about sex,” said McCarty. She says the more taboo a topic, the more alluring it can be for people. The key is to discuss even the tough topics with children and build their self-worth on healthy ideals and morals.

“We have got to stop, as a society, sexualizing everything. ‘Sex sells’ but we've got to stop being okay with [that] because as long as sex sells, our daughters are going to be sold.”

For more information visit humantraffickinghouston.org or the-wellhouse.org.

