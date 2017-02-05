On Your Side Investigation: Why contraband cellphones are so dangerous

Your cell phone is supposed to be your link to friends, information and entertainment -- not a handheld threat.

"It makes me sick every time I see the phone. If I don't recognize the number, I know it's them."

That’s the mother of a former inmate at Bibb Correctional facility describing the months of fear she says she endured at the hands of inmates inside the prison, thanks to calls from contraband cellphones smuggled inside.

The inmates would call and demand she pay them for debts they say her son racked up while he was behind bars.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do,” the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “There's one guy still waiting on $200. The PayPal didn't go through so he's still waiting on it, I don't have it. And if you don't pay? Something will happen to my son."

She said her son bought the pain drug Siboxone from other inmates while serving his sentence and promised his mom would help him pay the debts.

"But it was $200, $300 on these drug bills and I'm on disability so I don't really have it. But they would tell me if I didn't pay the money, they were gonna hurt him. So, I felt bad, so I paid the money."

"He was like, 'You don't understand. mama. They're going to kill me. They're going to shank me. They're going to do this. They're going to do that.' What am I supposed to do," she continued. "I went without. I paid the money he needed to be paid and if I couldn't get groceries I didn't get groceries."

She says she sent more than $600 to several inmates using either Pay Pal or a wire transfer service and says the calls continued even after her son got out of prison.

"They're just telling me they need the money, and I tell them no he's not there. And they tell me well he owes it to us and we can still get to him. But I'm not going to send any more money."

We confirmed she filed a police report with the Blount County Sheriff's Office for a charge of harassing communications.

As for the Department of Corrections?

"It is frustrating and it is outrageous,” Commissioner Jeff Dunn told us in an interview last fall after our first story about prisoners using contraband phones to live stream on the Periscope app. “But keep in mind: These are convicted felons and that kind of behavior does not surprise me considering who we're dealing with. We can go through the dorm, do a sweep, gather up a bunch of cell phones, but it doesn't take too long for, because of the strains on our system, cell phones will start to creep back in."

The DOC says its $800 million plan to build 4 so-called "super prisons" would include cell phone detection and prevention technologies.

That plan didn't make it out of the legislature last year but is expected to be front and center again starting this week.

The inmate mom’s sister said since we did our interview, she’s moved to a different house because she was concerned for her safety and tired of the harassing calls.

