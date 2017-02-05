FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Strong storms possible Tuesday

Monday will likely be a bit wet with spotty showers again in the forecast and occasionally a thunderstorm.

The best rain chances will happen before noon. This means the ride into work or school will likely be wet.

Rain chances should taper off late in the afternoon and evening leaving us with some peaks of sunshine after 2 p.m.

Temperatures will climb above average and reach the upper 60s by 3 p.m. Monday. We'll see a little rain Monday evening, but the overall coverage should remain low.

First Alert: We need to remain weather alert for a limited severe weather threat Tuesday. A few of these thunderstorms could become strong with damaging winds the primary threat. At this point, severe weather parameters are not overly concerning. But, because of increased wind shear, this system is worth watching. Rain chances will reach 70 percent on Tuesday afternoon. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including the WBRC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.