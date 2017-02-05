AL bill proposes $10 minimum wage

Alabama does not have a minimum wage.

The federal minimum of $7.25 applies.

Representative Juandalynn Givan (District-60) pre-filed a bill that will create a state minimum wage of $10 for workers.

“It’s important because we have people who are barely making ends meet in the state of Alabama,” Givan said.

The bill requires hourly workers get paid $10 per hour. Tipped employees must be paid at least the minimum wage, once wages and tips are combined, with a requirement that at least 30 percent come from wages.

“It’s just time and it’s a uniform minimum wage act so it’s not just for one municipality versus another, it’s for the entire state of Alabama,” said Givan.

Scott Dean opened Mama Goldberg’s Deli in Homewood 10 years ago. He likes being his own boss but says it can be stressful.

“There’s always repairs that have to be made, small monetary things that come that you’re not expecting. You’re where the buck stops,” he explained.

Costs of rent and food have gone up from year to year for Dean, and he says an increased cost for employees is inevitable.

“My main concern is how much will I have to raise prices,” he said.

He’s not against a higher minimum wage, adding that he already pays above the minimum.

“Hopefully maybe if more people had more money they would be able to go out and spend it more. And so maybe it would counteract raising the prices just a little bit.”

