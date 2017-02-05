1 man dead, 1 in custody after argument over woman in Tuscaloosa

Authorities in Tuscaloosa confirm they are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday afternoon.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to Emory Woods condos at 2515 Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:50 p.m. Sunday. The response was to a shooting that happened in the parking lot at the building.

When police arrived, they found 38-year-old Alex Dewayne Bedwell suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Bedwell was taken to DCH where he was pronounced dead because of his injuries.

After a police investigation Sunday evening, authorities identified the suspect in this shooting as 25-year-old Dillon Michael Lee. Lee has been charged with murder and has been released after posting bond.

Officials say the two men knew each other and had been dating the same woman.

