J-P: Rainy pattern next few days

This Super Bowl Sunday is a bit cloudy, damp and cool.

For football fans in Houston, the temperatures are in the upper 70s today with only a few showers expected during the afternoon and evening. Weather is not a huge factor anyway when the game is indoors.

This evening we can spotty light showers and cool temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s.

Monday will likely be a bit wet with spotty showers again in the forecast and occasionally a thunderstorm.

We could see a few showers during the morning commute. Rain chances should taper off late in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb above average and reach the upper 60s by 3 p.m. Monday.

We'll see a little rain Monday evening, but the overall coverage should remain low.

First Alert: We need to remain weather alert for a limited severe weather threat Tuesday. The best time for thunderstorms is during the late afternoon and evening. A few of these thunderstorms could become strong with damaging winds the primary threat. With the increased wind shear, we will have to monitor for a tornado threat, but I will stress the threat looks low at this time. Highs Tuesday will reach the lower 70s. We can expect additional thunderstorms Tuesday night. The greatest risk for stronger storms would be for areas west of I-65 and closer to the Mississippi line.

We could see some rain early Wednesday with clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Thursday should be mostly sunny and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s. It will be a bit chilly Thursday night into Friday with overnight lows around 32 degrees. Friday and Saturday both are looking sunny right now.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.