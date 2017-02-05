Fred: Rain returns Sunday night

Rain is expected to push south during the day, but Sunday night rain in the west should spread across the area to the northeast as low level onshore flow increases and a warm front spreads northward into the state Monday. This will push the rain back north leaving us rain free for the late afternoon into much of Monday night.

Two separate waves move through Central Alabama during the mid-week time frame as a surface low drags a cold front through Central Alabama Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Surface based instability is low at the time of the first front's arrival, but there may be more instability in the upper levels of the atmosphere, especially in West Alabama, leading to a greater potential for thunderstorm development. We could still see strong to severe storms, including the development of super cell thunderstorms, but the threat for our area is still limited.

On Wednesday, a second surface low develops to our west and moves through Central Alabama. This happens fairly quickly after the previous cold front moves through, so moisture and instability return could be limited, though models hint at enough instability building back in to the area. Rain chances may increase Wednesday night with a chance for thunderstorms. For severe potential, Wednesday is even more questionable than Tuesday since it is overall a weaker system with less moisture, so there is still low confidence in the threat for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, we should see high pressure build back into Central Alabama with cold air moving back into the region. We may still have some lingering cloudiness but no rain is expected beginning Thursday. Conditions may be breezy Thursday. Cooler weather continues for Friday with lighter winds. A return flow of moisture begins Friday night into Saturday and rain chances return by late next weekend.

