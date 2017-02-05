Missing Shelby Co. Alzheimer's patient found safe

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing senior alert on Sunday for 86-year-old Leona Moody, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Moody has been located safely as of approximately 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office says she was found on a neighbor's back deck. They were not home at the time.

Multiple neighbors helped search for Moody.

The neighbors gathered in a prayer circle and five minutes later located Moody, safe and dry.

